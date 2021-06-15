Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.09. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

