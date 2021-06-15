Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,080,000 after buying an additional 263,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,095,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,635 shares of company stock worth $2,381,255. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

