Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Gossamer Bio worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

