Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

Get Alliance Bioenergy Plus alerts:

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on technologies in the renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technologies sectors. It also holds license to the patented technology Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS 2.0), a mechanical/chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.