Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Allegion worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

