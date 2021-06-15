Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $301,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

