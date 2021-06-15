Allegheny Financial Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.