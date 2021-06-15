Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

