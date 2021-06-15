Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 149 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

