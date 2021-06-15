Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,781% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,865 shares of company stock worth $7,944,647 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,828,000 after buying an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $9.72 on Tuesday, hitting $183.81. 170,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

