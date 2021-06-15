Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.40.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,940. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,865 shares of company stock worth $7,944,647. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

