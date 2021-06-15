Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Price Target Cut to $5.81

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

