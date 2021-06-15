Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Price Target Cut to $5.81

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.06 to $5.81 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
