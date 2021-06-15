Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 13th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alberton Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 124,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALAC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. Alberton Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

