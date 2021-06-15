Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 6,480 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,231. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.