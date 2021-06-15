Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $12,962,250 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.