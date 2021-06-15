Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $94.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.61.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $12,962,250. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 435.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.