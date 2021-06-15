Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $350.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

