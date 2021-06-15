Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

