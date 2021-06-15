Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 38,776 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,776 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

