Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

