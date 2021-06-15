Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.