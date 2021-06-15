Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$102.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,514. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

