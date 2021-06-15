AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

