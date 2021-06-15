Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.24 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,270.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,432,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

