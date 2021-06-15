Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 103.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $177,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock worth $8,871,803.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.