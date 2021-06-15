Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

