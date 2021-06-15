Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

