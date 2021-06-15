Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

