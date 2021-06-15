Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool stock opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

