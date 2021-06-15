Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.95 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

