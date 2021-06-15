AdEx Network Market Cap Achieves $88.76 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $88.76 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,470,485 coins and its circulating supply is 122,328,009 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

