ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $23.90. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 559 shares trading hands.

ADCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

