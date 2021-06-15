Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) Short Interest Update

Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the May 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Acies Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

