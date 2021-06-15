Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.19. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 837 shares.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

