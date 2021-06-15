Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 727,020 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDP opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.35. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. Meredith’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

