Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 57,625 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

