Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 46,579 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,579 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Macatawa Bank worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

