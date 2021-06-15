Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.35% of Electromed worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electromed by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMD. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

