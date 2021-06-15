Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HY opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

