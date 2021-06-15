Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,745 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.95. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

