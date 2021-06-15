Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,986 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of The RMR Group worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.