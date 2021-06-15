Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,417 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

