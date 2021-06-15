Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Up 3.4%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 94,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABST. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $709.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

