Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.