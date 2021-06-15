AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELUXY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ELUXY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.04.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

