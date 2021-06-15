A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.27

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 102559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

