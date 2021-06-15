9,725 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

