$9.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report sales of $9.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.46 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $23.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,708. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after buying an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

