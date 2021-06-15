89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. 89bio has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $392.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

