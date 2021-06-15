8,683 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

